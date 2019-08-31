TOLEDO, Ohio — Officers found a person shot in the leg when responding to a call in central Toledo Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say the victim was uncooperative and they do not have information on a suspect at this time.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Rogan Way near Gunckel Boulevard.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

