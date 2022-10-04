Police recover vehicle stolen by escaped Wood County inmate; suspect still on the run

Christopher Eldredge was taken to the Wood County Hospital for treatment, but later escaped from police custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Police have recovered a vehicle stolen by an inmate who escaped from the Wood County Sheriff's custody, but the man is still on the run.

According to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, Christopher Eldredge was incarcerated at the Wood County Jail on April 9. He was then taken to the Wood County Hospital for medical treatment.

While being treated, officers said Eldredge escaped, fleeing on foot before stealing a car in Bowling Green.

The vehicle was recovered in Toledo, but Eldredge is still on the run and Wasylyshyn said he has active warrants for his arrest.

The 35-year-old is six feet tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has a shaved head, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

If you see him, do not approach. Instead call 911 and inform your local law enforcement.

If you have any leads or information that could lead to Eldredge's capture, you are asked to call Detective Mormile at 419-354-9623.