SYLVANIA, Ohio — Have you ever wondered about the crime happening in your neighborhood?

A new free app for our area aims at keeping you safe.

It's available as of now in Sylvania Township and the City of Toledo is getting on board as well.

The app is called Neighbors which allows you to create a custom neighborhood near you.

Sylvania Township Police said they chose to utilize the free tool to get residents real-time, local, crime and safety information.

Neighbors aims to reduce crime by connecting people, security cameras and law enforcement.

So if something happens in your neighborhood, between one and five miles of your selected location, you'll be notified right away.

"Citizens can post information about crimes happening in the neighborhood, about events going on. They also can post videos and share with other people about suspicious people," Lt. Robert Austin of the Sylvania Township Police explained.

Police will still be using other tools like email and Facebook but hope that this addition will allow them to have a more immediate and direct connection to you.

You don't have to have "Ring a Doorbell" to upload photos or videos.

It also comes at no cost to police, who say they are not officially endorsing Ring, said the doorbells do typically give them high quality video that has proven valuable with evaluating crime in the past.

"We could put a request out there to say hey, if you have videos between this time and this time, would you share with us? So maybe what we'll see is a suspicious person, or put part of our investigation together that will help us," Lt. Austin said.

There are 1,800 people who have already joined in the Township, and police are excited to get as many people involved as possible and connect with residents on a new platform.

If you're worried about privacy, no worries.

All submissions are quickly reviewed before the posts go out to the public.

Names are not used either, just preassigned neighbor numbers, to allow users to post anonymously without worry of retaliation.

You can download the Neighbors app on iOS and Android here or text ‘StaySafe’ to 555888 from your smartphone.