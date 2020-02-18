TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police detective suffered minor injuries after a a vehicle tried to hit him while investigating a handicap violation on Monday.

Police say Detective Kilburn was working a security project at the Save A Lot on Airport Highway when he noticed a handicap parking violation with someone in the vehicle.

While Detective Kilburn was recording the license plate, police say the driver began to drive erratically and tried to hit the detective with the vehicle.

Detective Kilburn quickly moved out of the way but received a minor injury in the process.

The vehicle fled the scene and its current location is still unknown.

Police say Detective Kilburn is not expected to miss any work due to the injury.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.