Police arrest teens after 66-year-old man was tased and robbed

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department detained and questioned three teenagers after a 66-year-old man was tased multiple times and robbed of his personal belongings on a city street.

The aggravated robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Shady Drive and Berwick Avenue, just west of Library Village.

The victim, 66, who didn't want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, said he has room in his heart to forgive his attackers.

The victim said he took out some money at the Speedway located at 1708 Tremainsville Road. He noticed three individuals wearing dark clothing standing at the Dollar General on Jackman Road.

He rode his bike east to the corner of Berwick and Shady and that's where he said he was suddenly knocked off his bike.

"As soon as I was on the ground, there were three guys. One was standing over me. I think he tased me three, four times," the 66-year-old said.

He said the suspects rifled through his pockets and stole his money and cell phone. They then took off, heading east on west Slyvania.

"Obviously when something like this happens, your well being is in doubt so it does have an effect. How can it not?"

According to an incident report by the Toledo Police Department, three teenagers aged 17,16 and 14 matching the descriptions of the suspects were arrested and were questioned.

"Slipping of the morals. It has been going on for a long time."

The 66-year-old wasn't seriously hurt. He says he still has hope for the juveniles involved and it's never too late for them to turn their life around.

"A lot of guys go to jail and it doesn't change em.' Hopefully this might," he said.