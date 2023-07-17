Police investigating two armed robberies in Toledo Sunday night

It is unclear if either incident is related to a recent string of robberies in west Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within two hours of each other in west and south Toledo Sunday night.

In a report, Toledo police said they first responded to a Dollar General in the 800 block of South Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m. A store employee told police two suspects approached the register and demanded money while one of the suspects brandished a weapon.

The clerk was unable to open the register, according to the report. Both suspects then fled on foot.

Approximately two hours later in the 1100 block of W. Sylvania Avenue, police responded to a Pizza Hut also regarding an armed robbery. Per a police report, a suspect wearing all black and a black ski mask entered the store at approximately 9:44 p.m. The suspect brandished a hand gun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then fled the location on foot with what police described as a small sum of money.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

This comes after police said they believe a string of seven armed robberies in recent weeks, primarily in west Toledo were perpetrated by the same suspect. This includes the very same Pizza Hut in the second incident, which was also allegedly robbed on June 27.

It is currently unclear if the two aforementioned robberies are connected, or if either robberies are connected to the alleged string of robberies.

If you have any information regarding either or both of these incidents, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.