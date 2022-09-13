Police: Columbus mother charged with murder for 4-month-old son's death

Police said detectives arrested the baby's mother, 38-year-old Melissa Thorp, and charged her with murder for causing the baby's death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus mother has been arrested and charged for causing the death of her 4-month-old son.

Court records say 38-year-old Melissa Thorp called the Columbus Division of Police Monday morning, saying her 4-month-old son is dead.

Officers and medics arrived at the woman's apartment on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Columbus, just south of East Long Street. The baby, identified as Aaron Thorp, was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m. Officers and fire personnel reported that the victim was already in a "state of decomposition."

A forensic technician with the Franklin County Coroner's Office and Columbus Police Homicide Detectives conducted an investigation into the boy's death.

The coroner's office determined the boy's death was caused by the right side of his skull being crushed between two objects, according to court records.

Thorp was arrested and charged with murder in her son's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.