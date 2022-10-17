Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for fleeing a traffic stop in north Toledo.

Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue.

According to a report from Toledo police, the vehicle fled the traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. Police went in pursuit of the suspect, leading to a chase. According to a document from the Toledo Municipal Court, the vehicle "nearly caused an accident by running a stop sign" during the pursuit.

Police deployed Stop Sticks, which took out three of the vehicle's tires. The vehicle sustained damage and could not continue, stopping in the 2300 block of Georgetown Avenue.

Police said they ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle. When he did not, an officer attempted to break the window of the vehicle's passenger side to gain access, injuring his hand in the process. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police arrested Salazar and detained him at Lucas County Jail. On Monday morning, he appeared in the Toledo Municipal Court, where he was charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest. Salazar's bond is set at $20,000.