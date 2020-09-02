TOLEDO, Ohio — A pursuit that started near the University of Toledo campus ended with a suspect in a stolen vehicle hitting two vehicles in two separate crashes on I-475 Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

University of Toledo Police Department officers spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but a pursuit started, an OSHP spokesperson said.

Troopers say two suspects in the stolen car ended up getting onto I-475, hitting two cars in two separate crashes at mileposts 11 and 14.

The stolen car caught on fire.

Kregg Park Walter

The suspects fled on foot and were taken into custody shortly after, according to the OSHP.

Troopers say there were no serious injuries reported in either crash.

The OSHP is handling the crashes while the UToledo Police Department will handle charges related to the chase.