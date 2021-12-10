x
Police chase ends with driver of stolen car crashing in east Toledo

The driver of the stolen car crashed into a traffic light pole at Main Street and Fourth Street. Juveniles were passengers in the vehicle.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A police chase early Friday morning ended with the driver of a stolen vehicle crashing in East Toledo.

Toledo police say a car was stolen in Perrysburg Township and a pursuit started near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Franklin Avenue in Toledo. The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the stolen car crashed into a traffic light pole at Main Street and Fourth Street. Juveniles were passengers in the vehicle.

Police have not released any names or injuries. At least one arrest was made.

