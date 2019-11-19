TOLEDO, Ohio — A police chase ended in a crash of a stolen car and the arrest of the driver in south Toledo.

Around 4:20 a.m., a gray car was stolen from somewhere in Toledo.

Police say the car was going the wrong way on Reynolds Road when it hit another car.

The driver of the stolen car got out and tried to run away, but police caught him quickly.

The driver was taken to jail.

The other driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police say southbound Reynolds Road from Southwyck Boulevard to Heatherdowns is closed as crews work to clean up the scene.