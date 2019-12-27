CLEVELAND — A 12-year-old boy has been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Friday afternoon in Cleveland.

According to officials, the incident began when two unknown male suspects took a silver 2008 Saturn Vue from the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue around 2:35 p.m.. The vehicle was later recovered near East 133rd Street and both suspects were arrested.

The boy, identified as 12-year-old Kenyatta Nalls, was allegedly in the rear passenger seat of the car when it was taken. Authorities say he is at home and is fine, and officers are talking to the family now.

3News is working to gather more details on this story. Please stand by for updates as they become available.