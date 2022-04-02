Police capture man accused of shooting girlfriend in Toledo hotel

Dajuan Smith faces felonious assault charges stemming from the shooting Tuesday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say they have captured the man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in a west Toledo hotel room earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post update, authorities have Dajuan Smith, 32, of Toledo, in custody Saturday.

Police asked for the public's help in finding Smith after they said he was a suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting of a woman at the Days Inn, 445 W. Alexis Road.

Police were called to the Days Inn, 445 W. Alexis Road, around 11 a.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire there. They found a woman in a hotel room suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two relatives of the victim told police she was staying at the hotel with Smith, whom they said is her boyfriend.

A man matching his description was seen on surveillance footage exiting the room where the shooting happened and walking away from the building.

Based on that surveillance footage police searched the area and found a .40-caliber hand gun. They also found a .40-caliber shell casing in the hotel room.

