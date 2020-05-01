Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for four suspects in a home invasion in Springfield Twp. Saturday night.

Police were called to the home on Albon Rd. south of Airport Highway around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a visible head wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

A lieutenant on scene tells WTOL that the victim told investigators that four unknown black males broke into his detached garage and struck him in the head with possibly a firearm and then fled the scene.

Lucas County Sheriff's officers, along with Waterville police K-9 officers were at the scene searching neighboring homes. Multiple agencies, including Whitehouse police and Ohio State Highway Patrol, are assisting in the investigation.

