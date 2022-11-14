Bomb squad called to Point Place after suspect found with 'unfamiliar powder'

Police contacted the bomb squad after a man was found with a grocery bag full of an unidentified powder Friday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police contacted the bomb squad after locating an "unfamiliar powder" in the possession of a suspect on Friday at approximately 5:39 p.m.

According to a report, police found the 54-year-old suspect in a parking lot at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and Suder Road in Point Place. The suspect was in possession of a grocery bag filled with an "unknown fine gray/black powder." Police did not specify how they located the suspect.

Crews contacted the bomb squad to assist in identifying the substance. Bomb squad units obtained a sample of the substance and conducted multiple tests. A flame test determined the substance was the 15 to 20 grams of the 'char from a pipe.' It was a non-explosive material.

LATEST IN CRIME NEWS: South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

Bomb squad returned the substance to police, who booked it as evidence. The report did not include any further details about the suspect involved.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free news app for the latest local updates.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.