TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing the Key Bank located at the 3000 block of Secor Street Monday afternoon.

The mas was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall and having a thin build. According to police, he was was wearing thick rimmed brown glasses, a Lake Football sweatshirt, grey pants and a black shower cap on his head.

FBI

The FBI is also involved in the investigation and searches for the man.

The suspect entered the bank and showed tellers a note demanding money and threatening the use of a weapon, according to the FBI.

The FBI says the man took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the FBI at 419-243-6122.

