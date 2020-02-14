TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a man who they say set fire to the bathroom of a west Toledo Burger King on Thursday.

Police were called to the Burger King on Phillips and found a 21-year-old man inside the bathroom.

Police say he was armed with a knife and was lighting things on fire. Officers also noticed a large amount of accelerant on the floor from the bathroom to the dining area.

As officers were clearing the restaurant of customers, police say the man lit the accelerant and a fire began in the bathroom.

The suspect then came out of the bathroom and was taken into custody.

Police say the man was taken to St. Charles for treatment of minor injuries and held for emergency commitment.