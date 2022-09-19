Officers arrest man on dirt bike in north Toledo, air support called out

Police said the man matched the description of a dirt bike rider who previously harassed officers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gang Task Force units were conducting an ATV round up in collaboration with the United States Border Patrol and Air Support on Saturday when a man on a dirt bike passed officers several times while "doing wheelies" down the street in the area of Dorr and Lawrence around 5 p.m.

According to a report from a Gang Task Force officer, the man on the dirt bike matched the description of a previous incident in which an individual had circled units during traffic stops while "using profane gestures" and doing "wheelies." The report listed him as 21-year-old Jhonathen Smith.

The Gang Task Force officer and Border Patrol Agent notified Air Support, which came to the area and guided the border patrol unit and Toledo police officer to Detroit and Monroe, where they attempted to stop Smith. He failed to stop.

Instead of pursuing Smith, units set up a perimeter while Air Support called out his route. Smith then collided with a curb and abandoned the bike at Bates and Collingwood where he fled on foot. Crews arrested Smith in a yard behind a residence in the 500 block of Bates road.

Smith sustained injuries from falling off the bike, which was listed as stolen from the TPD impound lot. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries. He is charged with failure to comply, RSP (receiving stolen property) and failing to display plates.

Officers said no additional property or vehicle damage was observed.