Officials say the driver backed into a police car several times before driving head-on into the building.

WESTLAKE, Ohio — An SUV drove head-on into a bank in Westlake Thursday while trying to flee from police, officials say.

Officers received information about a white GMC Yukon that was allegedly involved in unspecified criminal activity in the area. They located the vehicle in the parking lot of the PNC Bank on Crocker and Detroit Roads and attempted to talk with the people inside.

Authorities claim that is when the driver of the Yukon backed into a police car several times and then drove head-on into the building. The cops arrested five people in the incident, four inside the car and another inside the bank.

The suspects are under investigation for allegedly breaking into cars and passing fraudulent checks. Those arrested range in ages from 29-39 and have addresses in Florida and Texas.