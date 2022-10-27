x
Crime

Police arrest four after pursuit in Perrysburg, on I-75 Thursday

Four people are in custody after the pursuit ended on I-75 South near Roachton Road Thursday, Perrysburg Township police said.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing from the Walmart by Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township and leading police on a chase Thursday, police said.

The suspects are in jail and facing felony charges, with additional charges of theft pending, police said.

According to Perrysburg Township police, the pursuit went into parts of Perrysburg, up and down I-75 and eventually ended at I-75 South near Roachton Road when the driver gave up.

Police claim an officer saw three suspects run out of the Walmart with merchandise before getting in the suspect vehicle and driving away.

