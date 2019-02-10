WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday after a high-speed chase in Williams County.

The Williams County Sheriff and Montpelier Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Gabriel Gambler of Bryan after Gambler was spotted leaving a home in Montpelier.

Gambler was wanted for an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

The pursuit went south on SR 576 to CR D where the sheriff's office was able to deploy spikes to end the chase and take Gambler into custody.

Also arrested was 29-year-old Danielle Stipe for an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of heroin.

A third occupant of the vehicle was arrested and later released.

Gambler and Stipe are being held at CCNO on their warrants and additional charges pending from the police pursuit.

Also assisting at the scene were Bryan Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.