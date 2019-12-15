An 8-year-old child is dead after apparently being shot inside his own home by a teen relative Saturday afternoon, Perkins Township Police Chief Robb Parthemore confirmed.

According to a press release from the department, the child was inside their home on the 5000 block of Memphis Avenue and was shot just before 4 p.m. The victim later died in the emergency room, and their identity has not yet been released.

More than four hours later, a 13-year-old relative of the victim was taken into custody for the shooting. A gun was also recovered from the scene, and authorities are trying to find out where it came from.

Officials believe this "may [have been] an accidental shooting." However, the 13-year-old was still taken to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center, and county prosecutors are still reviewing the case for possible charges.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family for such a tragic event especially this time of year," Chief Parthemore said in a statement.

The name of the teen is not known at this time. 3News does not normally make public the names of juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.