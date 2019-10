MAUMEE, Ohio — Police say one man and one woman are dead in a murder-suicide in Maumee Monday morning.

This happened at a home on the 1800 block of Craig Road a little after midnight.

Police say the deaths are gun-related and both people were dead when officers arrived at the scene.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the deceased.

We are working to get more information and will update this story when it becomes available.