Police: 10-year-old hurt in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was injured in a south Columbus shooting Saturday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street.

Officers were sent to the area on a report that a child had been shot, when they arrived, they found a boy with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is reportedly stable.

Officials said a neighbor's home was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside was shot.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

This incident marks the 1,032nd felonious assault in Columbus this year.