Police: 10-year-old hurt in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was injured in a south Columbus shooting Saturday morning.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street.
Officers were sent to the area on a report that a child had been shot, when they arrived, they found a boy with a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is reportedly stable.
Officials said a neighbor's home was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside was shot.
Police have not released any information about a suspect.
This incident marks the 1,032nd felonious assault in Columbus this year.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4323 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.