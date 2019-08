TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in an east Toledo home just after 7 p.m. Monday, according to police.

It's unknown if anyone was taken into custody just yet.

Police are still on the scene. The incident took place at Nevada Street and Parker Avenue.

WTOL has crews on the scene gathering more details.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated.

MORE FROM WTOL:

4th man arrested in east Toledo homicide investigation

Three men charged, arrested in east Toledo homicide