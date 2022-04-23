Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire exchanged near east Columbus park

Police said both victims who were shot near Saunders Park are female. The woman hospitalized is pregnant and was grazed by a bullet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One woman is dead and another woman is injured after a shooting near a park on the near east side of Columbus Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting was reported around 8:25 p.m. near Saunders Park on Atcheson Street.

Police said multiple people exchanged gunfire from different locations surrounding the park.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.