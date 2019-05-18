MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police have made one arrest in the shootings of seven people at an off-campus party near Ball State University in Indiana.

Police told The Muncie Star Press that 19-year-old VaShaun Harnett of Muncie has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after shooting seven people, some Ball State students, early Saturday.

Three people are in critical condition and one victim was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said it appears the shooting happened after "some kind of confrontation inside the house." He said about 50 to 75 people were in the house at the time.

Ball State issued a campus alert shortly after the shootings warning members of the university community to stay clear of the area.