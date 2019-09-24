SWANTON, Ohio — The woman whose parked vehicle on a train track caused a massive train derailment entered a no contest pleas on Monday.

Logan Guess pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and interference with the operation of a train. She parked a vehicle on the train tracks in Swanton back on June 6, causing a massive derailment.

Fifteen railcars derailed and five other parked and abandoned passenger cars were hit by debris after the crash. The railcars were empty and were being pulled by an engine heading to Chicago. The derailment also caused delays to Amtrak service.

No one was injured in the incident, but about 300 people in the immediate area were evacuated to Swanton High School for safety reasons. Power was also out for a time.

"There was a propane tank, a ground propane tank that was venting and for that reason, we got them out of there until we got control of the ignition sources," said Swanton Fire Chief Michael Wolever said in June.

The village of Swanton put no boil advisory in place for Swanton customers as the water distribution system was not affected by the train derailment.

A date for her sentencing has not yet been set.