Pioneer Police Department deems viral post threatening Central High School 'not credible'

A viral social media post claiming there will be a "school shooting at Central High School tomorrow" was deemed not credible by the Pioneer Police Department Monday.

Members of the department said they had information that a similar post, attributed to the same name, has been circulating around the country over the last few days, noting that it possibly originated somewhere in Missouri.

Several police departments have reportedly investigated the post and have determined the threat is not credible.

Pioneer police said they have investigated the post themselves, exchanging information with various other agencies, including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They also found the threatening post to be not credible.

"Even so, we take all threats seriously," the department said in a press release. "We have notified school administrators and we will have extra patrols around the school in addition to our School Resource Officer who is present daily."

Officers noted that the information has been shared with the public with the sole purpose of dispelling any rumors and assuring citizens that although they believe there is no credible threat, the post was still fully investigated.