PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on Oct. 5, 2022.

Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022.

In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

