In October, 55-year-old Peter Cook pleaded guilty to raping a 4-year-old child. He was sentenced to 11-16 and a half years and is now a registered sex offender.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury has ruled on the case of a man indicted for the rape of a 4-year-old child in June.

In October, 55-year-old Peter Cook pleaded guilty to raping the child, a first degree felony.