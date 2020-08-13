x
Report of person with gun delays TFRD response to north Toledo house fire

Toledo Fire social media reports an unexpected challenge delayed response to a structure fire on N. Summit St. when a person nearby was reported to have a gun.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews are currently working to clear the scene of a house fire in north Toledo following an unusual incident that caused a delay in their ability to immediately fight the blaze.

Crews were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. tonight to the 2700 block of N. Summit, where heavy flames were reported. However, according to TFRD, they were unable to immediately work to extinguish the fire due to reports of a person nearby with a gun. 

Toledo police were called to the scene and the suspect is now in custody.

The fire was under control by 9:50 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

TFRD's fire investigation unit is currently working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story.

