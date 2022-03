Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Lagrange Street around noon on Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the scene of a stabbing in north Toledo Tuesday where a woman has been stabbed.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Lagrange Street near Huron Street around noon. A detective confirmed to WTOL 11 a woman was stabbed in a "domestic situation."

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A male victim is a large.

This is a developing story.