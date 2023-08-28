Person stabbed in west Toledo after confronting alleged burglar

Authorities said the suspect fled prior to police arrival.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is recovering from a puncture wound after confronting a suspect who allegedly broke into his garage early Sunday.

According to a Toledo police report, a 40-year-old man went outside his home in the 1400 block of Eleanor Avenue at approximately 4:40 a.m. to confront an alleged burglar who was attempting to break into the garage.

The victim told police he attempted to stop the suspect as he tried to flee, resulting in a struggle. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim in the back with a sharp object.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

If you have information regarding this incident or the suspect, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

