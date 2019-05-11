TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in custody after a stabbing at the Eastgate Apartments, Toledo Police dispatch said Monday night.
The condition of the person stabbed was not available, but the victim was taken to a hospital. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available.
Emergency crews were sent to the apartments, 1330 Eastgate, just before 10 p.m.
