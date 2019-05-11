TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in custody after a stabbing at the Eastgate Apartments, Toledo Police dispatch said Monday night.

The condition of the person stabbed was not available, but the victim was taken to a hospital. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available.

Emergency crews were sent to the apartments, 1330 Eastgate, just before 10 p.m.

RELATED: Two people shot, multiple cars, houses hit by gunfire in north Toledo

RELATED: Multiple people shot at north Toledo after-hours club

One person was reported to be stabbed and taken to a hospital on Monday night. Police said one person is in custody.

WTOL