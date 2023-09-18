Person shot in west Toledo; hospitalized

The victim was struck by gunfire and hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries is currently unknown, Toledo police told WTOL 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot in west Toledo Monday night.

The victim was struck by gunfire and hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries is currently unknown, Toledo police told WTOL 11. Officers said the victim is "younger," but they could not confirm his age.

Officers responded to the call in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Avenue just after 8 p.m.

No suspects are in custody and the incident is under investigation, officers said.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

