Person shot Monday night in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Monroe on Monday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Stewart Road in Monroe. A victim was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, according to Monroe police.

Police did not provide any further information to our crew on the scene at the time. It is not known if any suspect or suspects are in custody following the shooting.

The scene was still active around 11:45 p.m. Monday with at least eight police cars and an ambulance present.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on air, online and on our WTOL 11 News app for the latest updates.