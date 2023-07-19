Person shot in south Toledo, hospitalized Wednesday night

x
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot near the intersection of Heatherdowns Boulevard and Green Valley Drive in south Toledo Wednesday night, Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed to WTOL 11.

The victim, whose name, age and gender are currently unknown, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. They suffered major trauma from the shooting, TFRD said.

TFRD was dispatched to the call for a person shot at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 online and on air for the latest updates.

