Person shot on porch of central Toledo residence Friday, police say

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police crews responded to central Toledo Friday evening after a person was shot while on the porch of a residence.

Toledo police on scene told WTOL 11 a person was shot in the 2900 block of Fulton Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police claimed the victim was shot while on the porch. They also said the alleged shooter was across and down the street in an empty lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Authorities on scene did not specify the condition, age or sex of the victim.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in local news updates.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.