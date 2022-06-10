Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument

The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub located on Woodville Rd. near E. Broadway St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight.

The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub located on Woodville Rd. near E. Broadway St.

Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim got into an altercation with someone in the parking lot. The other person then pulled out a gun and shot the man twice, once in each leg.

The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.



This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.