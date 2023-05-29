Police: Person shot in north Toledo Monday afternoon

Police responded to N. Ontario Street regarding a person shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person in north Toledo Monday afternoon.

Toledo police on scene told WTOL 11 a person was shot in the leg in the 800 block of N. Ontario Street shortly after noon. Police claimed the injury was non-life threatening.

Police did not name any suspects at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

