Police: Person shot in north Toledo Monday afternoon

Police responded to N. Ontario Street regarding a person shot.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person in north Toledo Monday afternoon. 

Toledo police on scene told WTOL 11 a person was shot in the leg in the 800 block of N. Ontario Street shortly after noon. Police claimed the injury was non-life threatening. 

Police did not name any suspects at this time. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app. 

