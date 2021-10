Toledo Police say a young man is in critical condition after being shot on Algonquin near Central Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot in the 3000 block of Algonquin Parkway, near Central Ave. in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon according to Toledo police.

Police say a young man was shot around 4 p.m. and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Several people were taken in for questioning but police say they haven’t determined a motive yet for the shooting.

No suspects have been located.