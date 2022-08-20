Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

Police say a person was shot near Western and Hawley around 10 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m.

Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Ave. and Hawley St.

Parts of Western Ave. were blocked off as police investigated.

Police were also investigating a scene close-by on Curtis St. near Miller St. which they believe is related to the shooting.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

