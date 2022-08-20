x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

Police say a person was shot near Western and Hawley around 10 p.m.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m.

Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Ave. and Hawley St.

Parts of Western Ave. were blocked off as police investigated.

Police were also investigating a scene close-by on Curtis St. near Miller St. which they believe is related to the shooting.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Suspect gets away with cash after robbing west Toledo bank on Saturday

RELATED: Neighbors hopeful for change in Lagrange corridor after violence interrupters announced to move in

MORE FROM WTOL 11: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Former BGSU fraternity brothers sentenced in Foltz hazing case

Before You Leave, Check This Out