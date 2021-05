Toledo police arrested a person after a shooting on Hollywood Ave. near Bancroft St. on Sunday afternoon.

TPD says the shooting happened on Hollywood Ave. near Bancroft St. around 5:30 p.m.

According to a detective on the scene, one person was shot in the leg and sustained non-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect and victim is unknown.