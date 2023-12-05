TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Friday

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in north Toledo Friday morning.

Toledo police responded around 4:30 a.m. to a person being shot on the 9-00 block of Moore Street. When officers arrived, they located a male victim in an alley suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have a potential suspect but no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.



