The shooting happened on Platt St. near 4th St. around 9 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a man was shot in an east Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to a TPD detective, the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Platt St. near 4th St. around 9 p.m.

Police say at least two or three shots were fired and the victim was shot in the “lower extremities”.

Police could not confirm whether a suspect was in custody.