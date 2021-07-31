Person shot in central Toledo neighborhood on Saturday

Toledo Fire and Rescue say a person was shot near the intersection of Hoag and Campbell around 6:45 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say a person was shot in a central Toledo neighborhood on Saturday evening after an altercation.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Hoag and Campbell around 6:45 p.m.

Police used crime tape to cordon off two separate vehicles, one in a driveway of a house on Campbell and another on Hoag.

According to police, the victim parked his car on Hoag and walked to a house on Campbell where there was an altercation.

At that point, the victim walked back to his car where he was found by first responders.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

Police say they have not made any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.