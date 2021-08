Toledo Fire and Rescue say employees at the hospital came out to help the victim.

A person was shot in west Toledo on Saturday evening near Promedica Toledo Hospital.

Toledo Fire and Rescue confirm that a person in a car was shot on Monroe St. and ProMedica Parkway around 7:30 p.m.

They say employees at the hospital did come out to help the person who had been shot.

The condition and identity of the victim are unknown at this time.

TFD is unsure if there were any other people in the car.