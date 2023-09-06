TPD investigating Sunday shooting, one person hospitalized with gunshot wound

Police responded to an area hospital while the victim was in surgery for a gunshot wound.

Toledo police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in one hospitalization Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to an area hospital at approximately 12:50 p.m. regarding a walk-in gunshot wound. Authorities said victim was struck in the abdomen with a single gunshot at an unknown location. The victim then transported himself to the hospital.

Upon arrival, the victim was in surgery and police claimed they were unable to receive further information regarding the incident. Police determined the victim's vehicle, which was a "reclaimed TPD Dodge Charger" appeared to have a single gunshot hole in the front passenger door. Police towed the victim's car.

Investigative services were notified of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.