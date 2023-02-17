Person shot in south Toledo Friday night

Police responded to a call on Lake Shore Avenue, just north of Airport Highway. The victim's condition is currently unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday night in south Toledo on Lake Shore Avenue, just north of Airport Highway.

Toledo police responded just before 9 p.m.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

A neighbor at the scene reported seeing and hearing two people rapidly shooting at each other for about 20 seconds and seeing one person taken in an ambulance to an area hospital.

A large amount of shell casings are seen scattered at the scene. A nearby house also had a bullet hole in it, police said.

The incident is under investigation by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.